Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 997.6% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 49,872 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $224.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.48. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 640.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.