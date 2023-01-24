Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 103.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 88.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,180. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $161.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.36 and a 52 week high of $190.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.28.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $775.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.06 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

