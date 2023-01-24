Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TFC opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $66.10.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
