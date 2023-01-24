Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $66.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Truist Financial Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.59.

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.