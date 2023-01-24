Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California First Leasing Corp purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $19,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.36.

Netflix Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $357.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.08 and its 200-day moving average is $261.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $458.48.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

