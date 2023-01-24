Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 107,494 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107,494 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 133,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 73,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 204,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 81,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,417,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,785,000 after buying an additional 370,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

WestRock stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

