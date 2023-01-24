Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 12,461 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,461 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $148.41 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.