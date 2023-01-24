Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 15,226 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,226 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CAT stock opened at $252.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $260.50.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.
