Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,990 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 246,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,146,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.2 %

HON opened at $204.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.26. The company has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.93.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

