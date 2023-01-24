Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 20,771 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,771 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,654 shares of company stock worth $6,867,700. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $170.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.63 and a 200 day moving average of $160.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $183.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $183.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.17.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

