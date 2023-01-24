Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 30,558 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,094 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 30,558 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,073 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after buying an additional 136,131 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $89.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.73. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.88 per share, with a total value of $25,045.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,878.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.88 per share, with a total value of $25,045.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,878.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,471 shares of company stock valued at $300,553 and sold 10,363 shares valued at $946,762. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.53.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.