Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 6,920 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:OVV opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 29.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

