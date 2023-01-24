Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 7,648 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $370.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.14. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.06.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

