Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $819,000 Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after buying an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,477,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 918.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,444,000. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $492.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.03 and a 52-week high of $656.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $495.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $14.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 2.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

