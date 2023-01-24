Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Short Interest Update

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 700,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $36.00 price target on Imago BioSciences in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wedbush cut Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright cut Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 119,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $4,275,307.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Arenberg sold 70,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $2,533,352.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,474.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 119,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $4,275,307.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,422. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 108.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 46.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 305.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences stock opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 2.82. Imago BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Imago BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.