Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Short Interest Update

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 700,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $36.00 price target on Imago BioSciences in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wedbush cut Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright cut Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 119,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $4,275,307.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Arenberg sold 70,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $2,533,352.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,474.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 119,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $4,275,307.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,422. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Imago BioSciences stock opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 2.82. Imago BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09.
Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
