Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Incyte in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $84.86.

Insider Activity at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,933. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Further Reading

