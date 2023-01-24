Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,873 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 107.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,526 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 10,143.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,682 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $881,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.