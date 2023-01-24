International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered International Business Machines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.30.

IBM opened at $141.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

