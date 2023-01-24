Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $149.33 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

