Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,279 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after buying an additional 1,159,261 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 744.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 776,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 526,994 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,950,000 after purchasing an additional 475,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,541,000 after buying an additional 449,724 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,205. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

