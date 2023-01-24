iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,944,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 510.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 54,020 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55.

