iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,106 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $43,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
IUSV opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.79. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $77.79.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
