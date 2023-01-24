iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 435,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44.

