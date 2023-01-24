J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $9.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JBHT. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.39.

Shares of JBHT opened at $193.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

