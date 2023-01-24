Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives $20.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

JHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 38,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.47. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

