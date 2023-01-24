Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Amphenol in a report issued on Sunday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amphenol’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APH. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Shares of APH opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average is $74.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

