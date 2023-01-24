Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fastenal’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fastenal in a report released on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $48.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading

