Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $75.06 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $67.86 and a 52-week high of $106.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,428.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

