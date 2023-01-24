Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Kimberly-Clark in a report released on Sunday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

NYSE KMB opened at $134.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after buying an additional 489,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,043,000 after buying an additional 111,152 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

