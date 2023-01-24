Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordstrom in a research note issued on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

NYSE:JWN opened at $18.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nordstrom has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

