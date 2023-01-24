Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $23,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3,325.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

JEF opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.93. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

JEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

