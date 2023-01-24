Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.35. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PNC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

PNC stock opened at $159.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

