Jerome Richard II Cambre Sells 1,713 Shares of Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Stock

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jerome Richard II Cambre sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total value of C$17,835.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at C$685,929.38.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CVE VMD opened at C$4.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.95. Viemed Healthcare has a 12 month low of C$1.65 and a 12 month high of C$5.34.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home health care solutions in the United States. It offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines, and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists. The company also provides in-home sleep apnea testing to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home.

