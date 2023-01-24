JMP Securities Increases Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $51.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CBRE Group restated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of RRR opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $54.29.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 753.52% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $414.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250,227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

