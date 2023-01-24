John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HTY opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%.

About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

