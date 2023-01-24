Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 4.4% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.31 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.13. The company has a market cap of $440.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
