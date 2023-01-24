JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $129.03 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 217,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,380,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

