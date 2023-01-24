JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.76.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $106.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.31 and its 200-day moving average is $152.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of -138.05 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $242.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

