Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,220,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 113,945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $57,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In related news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $186,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,892,827.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,186 shares of company stock worth $5,204,575 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

