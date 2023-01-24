K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Lowered to C$9.25

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KNT. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$9.50 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.91.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

In related news, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total transaction of C$594,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at C$96,590.

(Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.