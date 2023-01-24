Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Short Interest Down 6.2% in December

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,600 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 1,771,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kakaku.com Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KKKUF opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. Kakaku.com has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69.

Kakaku.com Company Profile

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services, such as computers, home appliances, fashion, interiors, cars, telecommunications, and insurances. It also operates tabelog.com, a restaurant search and reservation site.

