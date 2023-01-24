Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Short Interest Up 10.9% in December

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $3,726,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,724.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $3,726,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,724.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,727 shares of company stock worth $14,843,450 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,672,000 after buying an additional 448,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,825,000 after purchasing an additional 371,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,216,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,479,000 after purchasing an additional 191,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,349,000 after purchasing an additional 161,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 881,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research firms have commented on KRTX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.69.

KRTX stock opened at $196.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.25. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $278.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.58.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Further Reading

