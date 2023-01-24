KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.51.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KE by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 476.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 53.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. KE has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. Research analysts predict that KE will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile



KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

