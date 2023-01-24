Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 164 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $8,339,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 13.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,779,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPLA stock opened at $226.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.92.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley cut LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $287.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.63.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

