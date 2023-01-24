Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,678 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.40% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ISCV stock opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $60.30.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.