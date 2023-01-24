Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at $78,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

