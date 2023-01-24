Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

NYSE SWK opened at $88.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.02. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $180.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

