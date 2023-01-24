Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $16,390,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on HLT. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

NYSE:HLT opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.00. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 139.79% and a net margin of 13.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.