Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92.

