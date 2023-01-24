Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,983 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,327,000 after acquiring an additional 374,384 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $140,332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 686.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,373,000 after acquiring an additional 233,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 328.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after buying an additional 180,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 292.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 213,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,146,000 after buying an additional 159,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $407.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $408.37 and its 200-day moving average is $388.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.24. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.67.

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,505 shares of company stock worth $8,156,036 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

