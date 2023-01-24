Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,611 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.76. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.